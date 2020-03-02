‘Her life mattered:’ Homeless advocates mourn 36-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With Milwaukee police seeking the driver of a dark Jeep Cherokee responsible for the hit-and-run death of a Milwaukee woman, 36, near S. 1st Street and S. Chase Avenue Sunday night, those who knew the victim, Sandra, held a vigil in her honor at the scene on Monday.

Homeless advocates work to provide the support needed by one of Milwaukee's most vulnerable populations, and that outreach was being done on the city's south side when this crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Losses like this are unnecessary, but we just know that there was another purpose for her right now, and that's what she's doing," said a loved one.

Sunday was like any other for Milwaukee Street Angels Outreach, with volunteers hitting the streets to provide supplies to those in need -- food, clothing, and kind conversation.

"She was a fun-loving person," said Dan Grellinger, Street Angels board member and Outreach Team member. "She always made sure others had a meal, others were awake to come up and get a meal."

Police said the Jeep Cherokee was headed northbound at a high rate of speed when the victim was struck. Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the victim died from her injuries.

"Last night was a hard night," said Grellinger. "Sandra was coming across the street to get to us, and she was hit by a motorist."

The SUV was last seen speeding north towards Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the Jeep suffered front end damage, is missing the third and fourth grille inserts, and the word "Jeep" on the leading edge of the hood was also damaged.

"I'd like you to turn yourself in and make this right," said Grellinger.

"She did not deserve that," said Shelly Sarasin with Street Angels. "Nobody should have seen that. It should never have happened, and to just turn themselves in because her life mattered, and we're hurting."

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

