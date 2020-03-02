Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Hydrate and heal: Expert talks about the best ways to treat chapped lips

Posted 10:34 am, March 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Chapped lips are painful -- but avoidable. Beauty expert Dani Headley joins Real Milwaukee to helps us protect our pouts!

Lips don't contain oil glands like other parts of the body  -- and so they are more prone to dryness and inflammation. You can get chapped lips because of delicate/thin skin, low humidity, sun, constant licking, dehydration, medications, and even vitamin/mineral deficiencies.

So how do you heal them?

Use a lip scrub, Aquaphor or other balms with specific ingredients, increase your water intake, use a humidifier and more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.