Hydrate and heal: Expert talks about the best ways to treat chapped lips

MILWAUKEE -- Chapped lips are painful -- but avoidable. Beauty expert Dani Headley joins Real Milwaukee to helps us protect our pouts!

Lips don't contain oil glands like other parts of the body -- and so they are more prone to dryness and inflammation. You can get chapped lips because of delicate/thin skin, low humidity, sun, constant licking, dehydration, medications, and even vitamin/mineral deficiencies.

So how do you heal them?

Use a lip scrub, Aquaphor or other balms with specific ingredients, increase your water intake, use a humidifier and more.