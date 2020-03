JEFFERSON — An inmate with the Jefferson County Jail did not return from work release on Saturday, Feb. 29 and they are asking for the public’s assistance.

Alyssa Kreklow, 31, was seen on video leaving the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office lobby around 4 p.m. after she was dropped off from work. Kreklow never checked in with jail staff indicating she returned.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Jail at 920-674-8620.