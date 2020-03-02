Comprehensive FOX6 News coverage of the Miller Brewery shooting

Puppy reunited with family after being ejected from vehicle during rollover crash

PORTAGE — A puppy has been reunited with its owners after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash on I-90/94 near Portage. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol,  a Dodge Avenger was driving recklessly, when it struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, causing the Dodge Avenger to lose control.

While losing control, the Dodge Avenger struck another vehicle, a Toyota FJ Cruiser, forcing the Toyota FJ Cruiser off the roadway.

As a result of being driven off the roadway, the FJ Cruiser rolled over three times, coming to rest against a tree.

During the roll, a puppy was ejected from the FJ Cruiser.

The two occupants of the FJ Cruiser were transported to Divine Savior Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A trooper, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage Fire Department, searched the area, locating the uninjured puppy a short time later. The puppy was reunited with his owners at the hospital.

