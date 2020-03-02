× State health officials: 2 more pending coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday, March 2 announced two more pending cases of coronavirus in the state. As of March 2, state health officials reported one positive case, 18 negative cases, and the two pending cases, for a total of 21.

One positive case in Wisconsin

On Friday, Feb. 28, DHS officials announced the Dane County resident who tested positive for coronavirus had two negative tests and was released from isolation.

Medical officials had been testing this individual every other day for several weeks.

Officials thanked the person who had to remain in isolation since the end of January.

“This person has been nothing but patient and understanding,” officials said in a YouTube video released Friday.

About coronavirus

Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. Some human coronaviruses were identified many years ago and some have been identified recently. Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide.

Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have been known to frequently cause severe illness.

An investigation is ongoing related to an outbreak of a new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Symptoms of coronavirus

Common human coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold. Most people get infected with these viruses at some point in their lives.

These illnesses usually only last for a short amount of time. Symptoms may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

CLICK HERE for more on coronavirus from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.