1 taken to the hospital following duplex fire in Sheboygan, firefighter also injured

SHEBOYGAN — Firefighters on Monday night, March 2 responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Michigan Avenue near 4th Street in Sheboygan. The call came in around 9:50 p.m.

As firefighters were battling the blaze they found one person. They were transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

One firefighter was also injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.