2 men jailed in weekend bar fight, stabbings of 5, including pregnant woman in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Two men were booked into the Brown County jail in connection with the stabbings of five people, one a pregnant woman, in Green Bay on Saturday morning, Feb. 29, WLUK reported.

According to WLUK, Mitchell Crow, 24, was booked on a requested charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. WLUK reported per Green Bay police Crow was taken to Milwaukee for treatment of injuries and then brought back to Brown County.

Cash bond was set at $5,000 Tuesday afternoon, March 3, with formal charges pending. WLUK noted Crow’s alleged role in the incident wasn’t detailed as of Tuesday.

Salvador Nunez appeared in court Monday, March 2, WLUK reported. During his court appearance, prosecutors described a bar fight with multiple stabbings and multiple people, between bar parking lots and two homes on Chestnut Avenue and Maple Avenue.

“I’d like to give you a little synopsis, and then I’m going to read from some police reports, and I think it will make a little more sense,” began Brown County Deputy District Attorney Dana Johnson during Nunez’s court appearance, according to WLUK. “You can see, commissioner, why it’s so difficult because sometimes, somebody might be a victim, but also a defendant at some point in this altercation.”

As Johnson continued to read off police documents, he named both Old School and Jekyll and Hyde bars on South Broadway.

When news of the stabbing broke on Saturday, Paul Ebel, Green Bay police investigative commander, told WLUK police received a call from a South Broadway address, but that’s about as specific Ebel ventured.

“‘I pulled out a knife because they were trying to beat me and my friends up,'” Johnson read from documents. “‘So then, this white friend of a black male pulled out a machete or something and started hacking me.”‘

The statement Johnson read came from another man involved in the stabbings, making clear Nunez wasn’t the only one who acted violently.

“If I can get the signature bond that would give me the time to retain a lawyer so I can fight this case the way I need to fight it,” Nunez said.

While the state asked for a $20,000 cash bond, the court commissioner agreed to a lesser bond of $5,000.

All five victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive.

