$2 million bond set for man charged with killing 3-year-old

APPLETON, Wis. — Prosecutors say a man stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killed her 3-year-old daughter in Appleton to unburden himself from his anger.

Twenty-five-year-old Demetrius Williams appeared in Outagamie County Circuit Court Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint says Williams was upset the woman didn’t want to be together anymore so he stabbed her and the child. WLUK-TV reports police identified the 3-year-old who was killed as Zyana Corbin. The 27-year-old woman was not identified.

The complaint says the woman was able to flee the apartment when Williams began attacking her Feb. 27 and when she returned she found her daughter had been stabbed.