3 professional Frisbee players die in Michigan highway crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say three professional Frisbee players have died after they were involved in a car crash en route to a team practice in Detroit. Kevin Coulter, Drew Piet and Michael Cannon died after their vehicle was rear-ended Saturday evening on Interstate 96 in Ionia County.

Michigan State Police officials tell The Grand Rapids Press that speed and inattention were believed to be factors in the crash.

We are devastated to report that three @detroitmechanix players were killed in a car wreck on Saturday night Michael Cannon

Kevin Coulter

Drew Piet Our deepest love and condolences go out to all of those affected. Full announcement: https://t.co/vguI30YC5a pic.twitter.com/fnPQ9diKZS — AUDL (@theAUDL) March 2, 2020

The men played for the American Ultimate Disc League team the Detroit Mechanix.

Piet’s mother, Marie Bongiovanni, expressed gratitude at the outpouring of support from the Frisbee community.