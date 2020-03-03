Admirals help those impacted by Nashville tornadoes: ‘More than just a business relationship’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A tornado twisted its way through Tennessee killing nearly two dozen people. The damage is devastating -- and Wisconsin is already offering support.

In addition to the incredible loss of life, the storm shredded at least 140 buildings in the Nashville area.

"Thoughts and prayers are with everyone tonight -- particularly those who've been injured and some that have been taken to the hospital," said John Cooper, Nashville's mayor.

The National Weather Service reports the tornado caused severe damage across a 10-mile stretch of downtown Nashville, wrecking businesses and homes and destroying the tower and stained glass of a historic church.

As residents woke up to the devastation, authorities were searching for survivors caught in the debris.

"We all worry about some people being left in buildings that had been damaged, and I know that first responders are working their way through that," Cooper said.

The debris litters many sidewalks, roofs are torn off buildings and mangled powerlines and trees create massive piles of rubble. Residents say it is unbelievable.

"We woke up and heard it, got going and it was right by our window. We just went to the bathtub, pretty much it. I was evacuated for a gas leak," said one resident.

"We're running down the hallway, the ceiling is just caving in, just debris everywhere, and water just pouring from the ceiling like waterfalls in the hallways," said another resident.

In Milwaukee, the Admirals are offering their support. The team is an affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators.

"It's more than just a business relationship between the Admirals and the Predators -- and we've offered up whatever assistance we can give from Wisconsin," said Jon Greenberg, Milwaukee Admirals President.