Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California; Pres. Trump wins GOP primary

LOS ANGELES — Bernie Sanders won California’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, March 3. The state has 415 delegates at stake, the biggest haul on the electoral map.

Sanders’ campaign has long seen the nation’s most populous state as a critical early contest and has had droves of volunteers organizing events across the state. Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton and was hoping for a comeback that would be a capstone moment for the state’s progressive wing.

President Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in California.