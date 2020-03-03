× Bernie Sanders wins Utah Democratic presidential primary

SALT LAKE CITY — Bernie Sanders won Utah’s Democratic presidential primary, Tuesday, March 3. The state has 29 delegates at stake.

Sanders has a deep well of popularity with the state’s left-leaning voters.

The Democratic primary is open in Utah, so voters can cast a ballot regardless of party affiliation. Some in the Republican majority have not fully embraced President Donald Trump and moderates saw an opportunity to woo middle-of-the-road voters with a pitch that they offer the best chance to unseat the president.