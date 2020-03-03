Breaking Benjamin to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 7

Posted 9:20 am, March 3, 2020, by , Updated at 09:22AM, March 3, 2020

BREAKING BENJAMIN (L TO R) Shaun Foist (drums) Keith Wallen (guitar) Benjamin Burnley (vocals/guitar) Jasen Rauch (guitar) Aaron Bruch (bass) PHOTO CREDIT: Wombat Fire

MILWAUKEE — Breaking Benjamin will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 7 along with special guest opener Bush as well as Saint Asonia and Cory Marks.

VIP packages and tickets for Breaking Benjamin Fan Club members will be available Tuesday, March 3 starting at 12 p.m. Purchase ticketed VIP packages here and join the fan club here. Text ‘SUMMER2020’ to 844-626-3736 for an exclusive pre-sale tomorrow, or reserve your tickets during other pre-sale options.

Tickets for the Aug. 7 show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue box office.

Tickets to Breaking Benjamin’s Summer tour will also be available via Live Nation’s TICKET TO ROCK promo, a multi-show ticket including entry to other summer tours including Korn & Faith No More, Disturbed, Slipknot and Megadeth & Lamb of God. Tickets for applicable Ticket To Rock markets launch today at 12 p.m. here.

