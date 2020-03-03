× ‘Creative engagement:’ Sculpture Milwaukee expanding 2020 exhibition into Historic Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee, an annual outdoor art exhibition that was previously exclusive to Wisconsin Avenue, announced Tuesday, March 3 they will be expanding their 2020 exhibition into the Historic Third Ward.

The addition is being made possible through a partnership led by local public art champion, Black Box Fund.

“Sculpture Milwaukee is about utilizing public art as a catalyst for energizing Wisconsin Avenue’s downtown corridor, contributing to its reemergence as a community and economic hub,” said Executive Director Brian Schupper. “Extending to the Historic Third Ward – an adjacent neighborhood that has an overlapping commitment to a creative engagement of our community – is a natural next step in our growth.”

According to a press release, the 2020 exhibition is shaping up to be the largest and most ambitious to date, in preparation for the global audience Milwaukee will have this summer.

New sculptures will be installed in late May and early June, and the exhibition will run through mid-October.