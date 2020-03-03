Fiserv Forum to host Holiday Face-Off featuring Wisconsin Badgers, 3 other teams

MILWAUKEE — The inaugural Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.

This first-ever college hockey event at Fiserv Forum will feature Wisconsin, No. 7/8 Clarkson, No. 13/13 Arizona State, and UConn.

Tickets for single-day and tournament packages will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5. They will be available at FiservForum.com.

Semifinal play will take place on Monday, Dec. 28 with the Championship game and third-place game on Tuesday, Dec. 29. matchups will be announced at a later date.

Wisconsin hosted the Badger Hockey Showdown at the Bradley Center from 1989-2003 — averaging more than 26,000 fans a year during that span.