Get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

Posted 7:30 pm, March 3, 2020, by
The Office TV show

MILWAUKEE — It may sound like a joke Jim would play on Dwight—but you can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of “The Office”.

USDish.com is looking for someone to watch the hit NBC sitcom. The winner gets $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card, and a bag of “The Office” merchandise.

“Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn’t a case of Scott’s tots,” the job posting reads. “When we say we’ll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it.”

Each applicant has to complete a checklist identifying common tropes from the show.

You just have to fill out an online application and apply by Monday, March 16. If you’re a little “stitious,” you can post a video submission that could possibly boost your chances.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to get the job. You can apply here.

