If your kids like going to the zoo they’ll love what’s going on at the Kohl’s Wild Theater

Posted 9:50 am, March 3, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- If your kids like going to the zoo -- they'll love what's going on at the Kohl's Wild Theater. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of this year's fun-filled program.

About Kohl's Wild Theater (website)

Kohl’s Wild Theater is made possible by a partnership between Kohl's, the Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. This educational and fun-filled program provides theater performances with a conservation theme, using drama, songs and puppetry. Kohl’s Wild Theater performs for children and their families not only at the Milwaukee County Zoo and but also at schools, festivals, and community events.

