Law enforcement arrests man, woman in Kenosha; pair suspected of producing narcotics

KENOSHA — Law enforcement arrested a 44-year-old man and 36-year-old woman after executing a search warrant near 26th Avenue and 33rd Street in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, March 3.

Members of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha Police Department, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency executed the search warrant around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was conducted in relation to an ongoing drug investigation at a residence suspected of producing narcotics.

The residence was cleared with no reported injuries.

Charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney.