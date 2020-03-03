Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery raised $2,340 for Australian bushfire relief

Posted 12:45 pm, March 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:46PM, March 3, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, March 3 that it sold 780 $3 pints of their flagship beers from Feb. 23 through Feb. 29 — raising $2,340 for Australian bushfire relief. The proceeds will be donated to the wildlife rescue organization, WIRES.

In a news release Dylan Mazurkiewicz, on-site business manager at Lakefront Brewery issued the following statement:

“A big thanks goes out to our fans for stepping up to the bar and ordering a Stein or an IPA.”

A handful of other breweries across the country joined Lakefront in supporting the Australian Resilience Beer Fund.

