Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery raised $2,340 for Australian bushfire relief

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee announced on Tuesday, March 3 that it sold 780 $3 pints of their flagship beers from Feb. 23 through Feb. 29 — raising $2,340 for Australian bushfire relief. The proceeds will be donated to the wildlife rescue organization, WIRES.

In a news release Dylan Mazurkiewicz, on-site business manager at Lakefront Brewery issued the following statement:

“A big thanks goes out to our fans for stepping up to the bar and ordering a Stein or an IPA.”

A handful of other breweries across the country joined Lakefront in supporting the Australian Resilience Beer Fund.