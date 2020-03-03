MPD recovers vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed woman near 1st and Chase

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have recovered the vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred near 1st Street and Chase Avenue Sunday night, March 1. Police are still seeking the driver.

The vehicle was located around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 near 55th and Hampton.

Police said the Jeep Cherokee was headed northbound at a high rate of speed when the victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman, was struck. Officers and MFD attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the victim died from her injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS. MPD would also like to thank our media partners for sharing this information with the public.

