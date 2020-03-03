New BolaWrap gives police an alternative when lethal force is not necessary

RACINE — Kenosha police are using a new tool right from Batman’s belt — a new device meant to provide law enforcement agencies an alternative when responding to mental health calls. The device, called a BolaWrap, could be the difference in saving lives.

In a job where seconds matter and pressure is always high, the BolaWrap is giving police officers an option when lethal force is not necessary.

“It’s important to restrain them, to control their mobility and restrict their mobility, so we can get them the help that they need,” said Mike Rothans, Wrap Technologies Chief Operating Officer.

The BolaWrap is about the size of a cellphone. It fires an eight-foot Kevlar cord that wraps around someone — restricting their ability to move.

“Many of the individuals that law enforcement officers face today are people in a mental health crisis, people that are intent on hurting themselves or hurting others. But that doesn’t mean we as police officers have to hurt them,” Rothans said.

Wrap Technologies, which makes the BolaWrap, demonstrated the tool’s use to Oak Creek, Kenosha and Racine police officers at Gateway Technical College on Tuesday, March 3.

“It’s important to give our officers every tool possible to make them do their job in a safer manner,” Rothans said.

Wrap Technologies said it costs about $1,000 to outfit a single police officer with the BolaWrap. Cedarburg police will soon roll out the BolaWrap. It is already being used by Madison police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.