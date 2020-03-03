Otter-ly adorable: Bloomington, Illinois zoo welcomes North American otter pups

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois welcomed two North American river otter pups!

Zoo officials said one male and one female were born on Feb. 25.

This was the fifth litter for mom, Tallulah, and the first for dad, Spencer.

It’s rare for North American river otters to reproduce in zoos and aquariums. Zoo officials said there’s only been eight litters across 113 institutions in 12 months.

The pups and mother were being cared for in the zoo’s hospital, and it wasn’t immediately clear when they might be back in their exhibit.