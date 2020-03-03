Police: 3 die in plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. — Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.

Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m.

PLANE CRASH — A small airplane burst into flames Tuesday morning after crashing on Interstate 55 in downstate Lincoln, Illinois. It was destroyed upon impact, according to the FFA. https://t.co/dQT6MSLGRn — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 3, 2020

The Logan County Coroner’s office has been dispatched to the scene.

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and that I-55 would remain closed to traffic for several hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and was responding to the scene.