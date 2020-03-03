× Police investigate attempted puppy theft at Tiny Tykes: ‘These jerks went to all 3 pet stores’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday, March 3 confirmed for FOX6 News an investigation into the attempted theft of a puppy from a business on S. Howell Avenue near Rosedale Avenue.

Police said it happened Saturday, Feb. 29 around 5:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Howell. Tiny Tykes Puppies is located at 2661 S Howell Avenue.

According to police, two people entered the store and took the puppy, which was retried by the victim, police said.

The two individuals fled in an older, silver, four-door vehicle.

Officials at Tiny Tykes shared this message on social media:

“So these jerks went to all 3 pet stores trying to steal puppies. The girl sitting in the seat ran out of Tiny Tykes with the puppy. I got the puppy back 😊😊 All of her attempts failed 😁” “ATTENTION ALL PET STORES AND SMALL DOG OWNERS. Today February 29th at 4:15 pm our store was packed with many happy customers enjoying our puppies. As we were trying to assist our customers these two individuals attempted to walk out of the store with one of our puppies in their bag. Luckily our highly trained staff caught on to their plans and stopped them at the door. We would hate for this to happen to any other store or one of our customers! Our main focus is to alert other pet owners and to keep all puppies safe! Puppy World”

Police asked that anyone with information please give them a call at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.