‘Restaurant To Be Named Later’ set to open Friday, March 6

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, March 3 that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6.

A news release says the restaurant will be open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required.

PHOTO GALLERY

With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.

Opening Weekend, March 6-8, provides an opportunity for fans to enjoy the new experience and take advantage of special promotions. Be one of the first 100 guests on March 6 and become a “Founding Member,” receiving 10 percent off your bill all season long, on non-event days. All weekend long, guests can enjoy 20 percent off the fish fry, a 15 percent discount at the Team Store and a chance to win raffle prizes. The restaurant will also offer half-priced apps and $2 off all drafts during the Brewers Spring Training games on March 6 and March 8.