5 dead, at least 40 structures collapsed after tornado tore through Tennessee overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five people were killed across Middle Tennessee after a large and dangerous tornado tore through the state early Tuesday morning.

Three people died in Putnam County, Sheriff Eddie Farris confirmed to CNN affiliate WTVF. Putnam County is about 100 miles east of Nashville.

Two deaths were reported in East Nashville, a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The Nashville Fire Department is responding to approximately 40 structure collapses around the city, according to a tweet from the agency.

Officers who specialize in urban search and rescue are being called in, MNPD said. Rescuers are focusing their efforts in Germantown, East Nashville and Hermitage, according to Joseph Pleasant, spokesman with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told WTVF there are about 20 people in the hospital following the tornado.

“There are a couple of tragic cases, in one case a tree falling on a car and there are also I believe about 20 people in the hospital, so we need to monitor that very carefully,” Cooper said. “We all worry about some people being left in some buildings that have been damaged and I know the first responders are working their way through that problem.”

The National Weather Service reported a tornado was located near Nashville at 12:38 a.m. CST, moving east about 45 mph, the agency said.

Police in Mt. Juliet, a suburb 20 miles east of Nashville, are searching for injured people. “There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured,” a tweet from the department said.

A shelter has been opened for those displaced by the tornado at the Victory Baptist Church on Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet, according to a tweet.

In Putnam County, there are “several critically injured” people, county Mayor Randy Porter told CNN in a Facebook message. The county suffered damage to several homes and power lines, he said.

In a Facebook post, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a tornado touched down between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Metro Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage throughout Nashville. District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report.

The Putnam County Sheriff Department says some of the worst hit areas are in Charleton Square, Plunk Whitson, Echo Valley, Prosperity Point.

Several injuries have been reported in the city of Cookeville, Mayor Ricky Shelton said.

The Cookeville Community Center has been opened as an emergency shelter, Porter said in a Facebook post.

Nashville Office of Emergency Center has partially activated to respond to the damage from severe weather, according to a tweet from the center. They’ve opened an emergency shelter at the Farmers Market on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The Red Cross has been notified and is responding to help displaced residents, the EOC said.

At least 50,100 power outages have been reported statewide, according to poweroutage.us, with more than 47,000 reported by Nashville Electric Service. Damage was reported at four substations, 15 primary distribution lines, and multiple power pole lines, a tweet from NES said.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed due to tornado damage throughout the city, a notice from the district said. Election polling sites at school facilities will be open unless otherwise noted, according to the notice.

Schools in Wilson County will be closed for the rest of the week due to storm damage, a tweet from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville.

John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville also “sustained significant damage,” according to a tweet from Nashville International Airport, which did not suffer any apparent damage.

The Airport Authority has activated the Emergency Operations Center, and the public has been advised to stay away from the airport until further notice, the tweet said.

At least two blocks of multi-story buildings are shown with their windows blown out in the Germantown area of downtown Nashville, images from WTVF show.

Scraps of wood and metal lined the street as people stood outside in their pajamas with their pets surveying the damage.

A resident of the area impacted by the tornado, who didn’t give her name, told WTVF she was woken up by the tornado as it tore the roof off part of her building.

“It just woke you out of your sleep,” she said. “I’m lucky my side didn’t get torn off. The other side is totally torn off.”

“When you’re inside it’s one thing, but to walk outside and see this it’s bad,” the woman told the affiliate.

The storm has since cleared the Nashville area and the tornado warning has expired, but tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service throughout Tennessee until 6 a.m. CST Tuesday. Heavy rains will continue in Nashville this morning with the potential for flooding as another strong line of storms moves through the metro area.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will survey the damage and confirm the tornado’s intensity later today.

Stones River Bridge in Hermitage (Source: Elbert Tucker)

9th Avenue North (Source: Julia Palazzo)

Funnel Cloud (Source: Zak Delaney)

Five Points / North 10th Street (Source: Stassy Olmos)

Jack Browns in Germantown (Source: Stassy Olmos

Camden Hail (Source: Susan Davis)

Basement East in East Nashville (Source: Stassy Olmos)

Donelson Christian Elementary (Source: Megan Armstrong)

Mt. Juliet (Source: Larry Walker)

Mt. Juliet (Source: Larry Walker)

East Nashville YMCA (Source: Colleen Hoy)

East Nashville High Garden on Woodland (Source: Colleen Hoy)

Boom Bozz Patio in East Nashville (Source: Colleen Hoy)

East Nashville / Five Points (Source: Colleen Hoy)



Monroe and 10th

East Nashville damage

East Nashville damage

East Nashville damage





Nashville EOC was partially activated Tuesday morning to respond to emergency calls and damage following the severe weather. Representatives from OEM, Nashville Fire Department, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Water Services, Metro Storm Water, Metro Public Works, Emergency Communications, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro ITS, Planning/GIS Department, Metro Codes, Engineers as well as NES are gathering in the EOC to monitor damage reports and respond to emergency calls around the county.

Mt. Juliet was also hard hit with multiple people reportedly injured and multiple homes damaged.

We have deputies across the county on foot checking multiple residences and businesses that have been damaged. We ask everyone to stay in your homes and not venture out at the moment to see the damage to allow roadways free to all first responders.

An emergency shelter with running water is open for residents displaced by the storms at Nashville Farmer’s Market on 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd in Nashville.

The @RedCrossTN has been notified and is responding to help displaced residents. A shelter is open at the Nashville Farmers 900 Rosa Parks.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton reports multiple homes were damaged and several people were injured in that area.