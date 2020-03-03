‘We just had to get out: Mother of 3 who helps others at Community Warehouse lost everything in fire

MILWAUKEE -- Sharica Blackshire helps those in need through her full-time job at Milwaukee's Community Warehouse on North Avenue and needs help herself in the wake of a fire Thursday, Feb. 27 near 83rd Street and Villard Avenue that displaced 10 people, including Blackshire and her three young children.

At the Community Warehouse, Blackshire greets everyone who crosses her positive path.

"I love my job," said Blackshire. "My personality just connects with everybody. It's perfect."

"Sharica is amazing," said Kevin Bendickson, Blackshire's boss. "She has such a bright and bubbly personality."

The two-alarm fire spread to two nearby buildings.

"As soon as I stepped foot out the door, the whole house just blew up in flames," said Blackshire.

Blackshire said the fire began in the unit below and quickly spread.

Fire near 83rd and Villard

"It was very scary for me and my kids," said Blackshire. "If I wouldn't have heard the fire alarm, it would have been worse."

Blackshire, her 11-year-old son, her 10-year-old daughter, and her baby girl lost everything to the flames.

"No shoes, coats -- nothing," said Blackshire. "We just had to get out as fast as we could."

Bendickson set up a GoFundMe.com account to help.

"To lose everything was just terrible," said Bendickson. "My heart just ached for her."

While the fire took so much, it couldn't extinguish Blackshire's spirit.

"Trying to stay positive, and have a positive mind, knowing something better is going to come," said Blackshire.

If you're interested in donating, size information is below:

Oldest son: Clothes 10/12, shoes 4 1/2 or 5

Oldest daughter: Clothes 10/12, shoes 5 or 5 1/2

Baby: Clothes 24 months, shoes 5c.

Items can be dropped off at the Community Warehouse at 324 W North Avenue during business hours.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

