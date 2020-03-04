Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Can you help? Milwaukee police look to ID 5 subjects in connection with shots fired incident

Posted 1:21 pm, March 4, 2020, by , Updated at 01:25PM, March 4, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subjects wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Monday, March 2.

Police say the suspects were involved in an altercation in a parking lot near Cesar E. Chavez Drive and Pierce Street around 1:30 a.m. Several suspects fired shots. No one was injured.

  • Suspect #1 is described as a male, African-American, 25 to 30 years of age, and was heavy set. He was last seen wearing a dark Bucks hat, light colored jacket with green undershirt, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect was armed with two handguns. His vehicle was a Burgundy 4-door Buick.
  • Suspect #2 is described as a male, African-American, 20 to 25 years of age, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark blue jacket with white collar, a white shirt underneath, black pants, and tan boots. The suspect was armed with a handgun. His vehicle was a black 4-door Hyundai Elandra.
  • Suspect #3 is described as a male, African-American, 20 to 25 years of age, and was heavy set. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue pants, a dark cap, and white with black shoes. The suspect was armed with a handgun. His vehicle was a black 4-door vehicle.
  • Suspect #4 is described as a male, African-American, 20 to 25 years of age, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, black pants, and black and white shoes. The suspect was armed with a handgun.
  • Suspect #5 is described as a male, African-American, 20 to 25 years of age, with a thin build and long dreads. He was last seen wearing a white jacket with a white shirt underneath, ripped blue jeans, and white shoes. The suspect was armed with a handgun.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

