‘Captured our hearts:’ Blind dog found scavenging in Milwaukee up for adoption in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — A blind dog named Devito, who was found scavenging for roadkill in the middle of a busy street near Milwaukee will be available for adoption on Saturday, March 7 at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

OAHS officials shared Devito’s story on Mondy, March 2 on social media.

They said Devito’s rescuer could tell there were issues with his sight, and was able to lead him to safety. She then asked if he could be transferred to OAHS “so he could get the care he needed.”

OAHS officials said when he arrived, “he immediately captured our hearts.”

At the humane society, he had to have his eyes removed for comfort. He was also neutered, and several decayed teeth were removed. He recovered from those procedures in a foster home.

Devito was described as a “happy guy” who “loves snuggles,” and he’s “convinced he’s the perfect size to fit comfortably on any lap.” They noted that, “His snorts and grunts of joy are too cute for words!”

He’s ready for a fresh start — and will be available at OAHS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

