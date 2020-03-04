Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Celebrating the legacy of Cesar Chavez

March 4, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating the legacy of Cesar Chavez! Jacobo Lovo, Latino Arts, Inc. managing artistic director and Karina Rodriguez, the 1st place High School Art Contest winner from Brookfield Academy joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an upcoming event.

