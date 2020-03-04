MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating the legacy of Cesar Chavez! Jacobo Lovo, Latino Arts, Inc. managing artistic director and Karina Rodriguez, the 1st place High School Art Contest winner from Brookfield Academy joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an upcoming event.
