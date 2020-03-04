× Family of Baba Punjab Singh releases info on memorial services

OAK CREEK — The family of Baba Punjab Singh released information on Wednesday, March 4 regarding upcoming memorial services for Boba Punjab Singh.

For more than years, Baba Punjab Singh remained partially paralyzed after being shot in the head during the August 2012 Oak Creek shooting, which killed six Sikhs and injured many more.

The Akhand Path, a 48-hour recitation of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh holy scriptures, will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin (7512 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek,). The prayer service will be continuous throughout this 48-hour period. Langar, a community meal, will always be served during the Akhand Path.

Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home (4747 S. 60th Street, Milwaukee). It will be followed by Akhand Path & Kirtan (hymn sung in the praise of God) at 2:30 p.m. at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. Langar (community meal) will be served throughout the day