Family of 3 among those killed in Tennessee tornadoes

ETOWAH, Tenn. — A couple and their 2-year-old child who previously lived in Etowah were among those killed in devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee Tuesday, March 3, WTVC confirmed.

Family members confirmed to WTVC that Josh, Erin, and 2-year-old Sawyer Kimberlin were killed in the Middle Tennessee tornadoes that claimed the lives of 24 people.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven together,” family friend Lauren Pitts wrote on Facebook. “We’re devastated with this news. They were a beautiful family. Continue to pray for their loss, and comfort for family left behind.”

The family lived in Etowah before moving to Cookeville, Tennessee in Putnam County, among the areas most impacted.

Eighteen of the 24 fatalities occurred in Putnam County.