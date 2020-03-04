× Man found dead near 12th and Walnut: ‘Does not appear to be any trauma to the body’

MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive Tuesday night, March 3 near 12th and Walnut in Milwaukee.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. for a “sick and injured complaint.”

Upon arrival, police found a man on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there does not appear to be any trauma to the body at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation