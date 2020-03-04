Milwaukee children recognized for art honoring Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — A group of Milwaukee kids was recognized for their artwork as part of Black History Month.

Kids with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee were tasked with drawing an original piece of art recognizing influential African-American figures. That included businesspeople, athletes, celebrities and historical figures.

“I just kind of feel like Malcolm X, I just feel he was the type of person to bring people together — with kindness and he’s just like a really big person in my family,” said Bella Camareno, a student at Rogers Street Academy.

Bella got second place in the voting at took home $150. The first-place winner got $250.