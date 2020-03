× Milwaukee County Zoo announces name chosen for baby penguin: Meet…

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is happy to announce the name of its newest penguin is Flurry. Weighing 4.6 kilograms, this penguin is right on track. Born on Christmas Day, he’s learning how the zoo works.

Flurry the 16th penguin chick born at the Milwaukee County Zoo — and he’s already pretty comfortable with people.