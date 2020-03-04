× More than 100 exhibitors: 2020 Greater Milwaukee Golf Show teeing off March 13

MILWAUKEE — The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Golf Show kicks off Friday, March 13 and runs through Sunday, March 15 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to a press release, attendees will have the chance to win the Grand Prize Play and Stay package for four to French Lick Resort in Indiana, complete with a two-night stay, a day of golf on The Pete Dye Course, and a day of golf at The Donald Ross Course.

Additionally, all attendees will receive a free round of golf at Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam and the first 1,000 attendees each day will receive a free sleeve of Avant OnCore golf balls.

The press release states that attendees can visit with more than 100 exhibitors — including Callaway, TaylorMade, and Wilson, to try out the latest clubs and equipment in the demo area, and get their swing analyzed by a GolfTEC Certified Personal Coach using the latest technology in golf instruction.

Advanced tickets are available for $7.00 each online until Wednesday, March 11 at 5:00 p.m. or $10.00 at the door.

Children 12 and under are free, as are first responders, veterans, and active military with valid military ID.

To purchase advance tickets online and for more information, click here.