Oconomowoc approves plan to build 2,500 seat baseball stadium, set to open summer 2021

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council approved on Tuesday, March 3 a plan to build a 2,500-seat baseball stadium and 43,000 square foot indoor health and wellness training center.

A news release indicates the stadium will house a full turf field, which will allow for many different sports teams to practice and play outdoors up to ten months of the year. Construction of the ballpark and indoor facility is expected to begin in late spring 2020, with a goal of opening day in the summer 2021.

The stadium will be the future home of a summer collegiate baseball team in a yet-to-be-announced league, that will include prospects and athletes from all college divisions. These types of leagues allow players to compete with wood bats and prepare them for taking their game to the professional level. The season typically runs from late May through early August.

Food and beverage at the stadium are still in the planning stages but will include a wide variety of delicious food options with fresh, local ingredients, beyond your typical stadium brats, hot dogs and hamburgers.

For more information, visit blueribbonbaseball.com.