Officials: 6 pending coronavirus tests in Wisconsin, risk remains low

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday, March 4, five new pending cases of coronavirus in the state. Including those five cases, six tests are pending.

Thus far, one case of the virus has been confirmed in the state and 19 tests have come back negative — a total of 26 people have been tested.

State health officials state the risk level to the general public remains low, but reminds everyone to wash their hands, cover their noses and mouths when coughing or sneezing and stay home when feeling sick.