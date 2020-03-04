Pleasant Prairie police: Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 2
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Wednesday, March 4 asked for help locating the driver responsible for injuring two people in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 50, just west of 104th Avenue.
Police said a witness captured the crash via their dash camera.
The striking driver was headed westbound on Highway 50 — and fled after the crash.
The vehicle was described as a dark pickup truck with damage to the front on the driver’s side.
Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
42.567136 -87.933721