Pleasant Prairie police: Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 2

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Wednesday, March 4 asked for help locating the driver responsible for injuring two people in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 50, just west of 104th Avenue.

Police said a witness captured the crash via their dash camera.

The striking driver was headed westbound on Highway 50 — and fled after the crash.

The vehicle was described as a dark pickup truck with damage to the front on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.