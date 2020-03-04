Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Pleasant Prairie police: Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured 2

Posted 9:48 pm, March 4, 2020
Pleasant Prairie hit-and-run: Highway 50 and 104th Avenue

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Wednesday, March 4 asked for help locating the driver responsible for injuring two people in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 50, just west of 104th Avenue.

Police said a witness captured the crash via their dash camera.

The striking driver was headed westbound on Highway 50 — and fled after the crash.

The vehicle was described as a dark pickup truck with damage to the front on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

