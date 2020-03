× Police: 2 DPW workers hurt in crash near 52nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two Department of Public Works employees were hurt in a crash near 52nd Street and Hampton Avenue Wednesday afternoon, March 4.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the DPW workers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.