Police arrest 34-year-old man suspected of killing Demarcus Anderson in Racine

RACINE — Racine police arrested on Wednesday, March 4 the man they say is suspected of killing Demarcus Anderson near 9th and Memorial last month. The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Donley Carey of Racine.

Carey was taken into custody early Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan — and online records indicate he is already charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide, repeater, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Bail jumping (misdemeanor), repeater

Police said Anderson was found dead on the main floor of a building in the area near 9th and Memorial on Tuesday, Feb. 25. He appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.