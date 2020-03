MILWAUKEE — The Public Safety and Health Committee of Milwaukee’s Common Council plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 5 that is focused on coronavirus.

The meeting is being held in room 301-B of City Hall beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday. If you are not able to attend in person, officials say this meeting will be webcast live at milwaukee.gov/channel25.