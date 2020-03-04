SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Report: TE Jimmy Graham not expected to be back with the Green Bay Packers
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network, is reporting that tight end Jimmy Graham is not expected back with the Green Bay Packers in 2020.
As Rapoport notes, “The move with the 33-year old former free agent signing is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved.”
One potential play-maker hitting the market: #Packers TE Jimmy Graham is not expected back in Green Bay, sources say. The move with the 33-year old former free agent signing is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved.