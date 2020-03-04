The Brat Shop will once again host head-shaving fundraiser to support St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, The Brat Shop will once again host a head-shaving fundraiser to support St. Baldrick's Foundation. It's a fun event, where hundreds of people have their heads shaved -- and all the money goes to childhood cancer. Event organizer Tom Doyle and Mary Ramsay-Drow join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a volunteer and donor powered charity committed to supporting the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.