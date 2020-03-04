US health officials announce $1 million in funding to Wisconsin for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Wednesday, March 4, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, $1 million in initial funding to support Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

“State and local governments are the backbone of our public health system. They have been essential partners in the ongoing work to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the United States,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The Trump Administration is acting swiftly through every avenue we have to ensure state and local governments have the support they need to combat this outbreak.”

Using funds provided to the CDC through the HHS secretary’s transfer, the CDC will award additional funding to states and local jurisdictions who bear the largest burden of response and preparedness activities for the virus.

Wednesday’s funding dispersal is an initial award for areas in need of immediate assistance for activities such as monitoring travelers, data management, lab equipment and more. Once supplemental funding is provided to those who need it, additional support will be provided to all states and local jurisdictions to enhance testing and surveillance.