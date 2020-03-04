Vintage Shop Hop 2020 will feature more than 500 vintage shops, boutiques

PEWAUKEE -- More than 500 vintage shops and boutiques in Wisconsin and Illinois are setting up shop in one spot. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Pewaukee with a look at this weekend's Vintage Shop Hop 2020.

About Vintage Shop Hop 2020 (website)

In our 7th year, the Vintage Shop Hop is now "Semi-Annual"!!!! Our next shopping event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 6 & 7 and again on October 2 & 3, 2020. Hailed as the mother lode of all vintage road trips it's a self-guided two days to any number of the 500 participating VINTAGE shops, BOUTIQUES, BARN SALES, ODDITY SHOPS & HOME DECOR STORES throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

We provide the master list of participating shops, and YOU grab your friends and hit the road! You will find farmhouse chic, industrial and automotive relics, architectural salvage, barn wood, piles of windows & doors, vintage & new boutique clothing, boho decor, jewelry old and new, cottage finds, cabin goods, fun junk, collectibles, and everything to deck out your she shed, man cave or outdoor bar!