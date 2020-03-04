× Visit by VP Pence to Onalaska canceled, instead he is heading to Washington state

ONALASKA, Wis. — A planned visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Onalaska for Thursday, March 5 has been canceled.

Pence and his wife Karen were expected to appear at the Stoney Creek Inn for a visit. They were also supposed to make an appearance in St. Paul, Minnesota. Now, Mrs. Pence will be the only one making a visit to St. Paul.

The vice president canceled his trip to the Midwest because he plans to visit Washington state on Thursday. Pence was recently appointed to lead the U.S. response to the coronavirus threat.