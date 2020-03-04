JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the â€œlargest diplomatic event in Israelâ€™s history,â€ according to the country's Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Visit by VP Pence to Onalaska canceled, instead he is heading to Washington state
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the â€œlargest diplomatic event in Israelâ€™s history,â€ according to the country's Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
ONALASKA, Wis. — A planned visit by Vice President Mike Pence to Onalaska for Thursday, March 5 has been canceled.
Pence and his wife Karen were expected to appear at the Stoney Creek Inn for a visit. They were also supposed to make an appearance in St. Paul, Minnesota. Now, Mrs. Pence will be the only one making a visit to St. Paul.
The vice president canceled his trip to the Midwest because he plans to visit Washington state on Thursday. Pence was recently appointed to lead the U.S. response to the coronavirus threat.