× ‘Want to come in?’ Kenosha County sheriff investigates possible attempted abduction

KENOSHA — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said a 13-year-old boy was approached by a driver while waiting for the school bus Thursday morning, March 4 on 84th Street.

Sheriff’s officials said it happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Deputies met with school administrators and the boy, who stated that while waiting for the school bus in his driveway, a gray, four-door car (unknown make or model) stopped in the roadway near the student.

The student stated the driver was a white male with short brown hair — wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. According to the student, this male driver rolled down his window and asked the student, “Want to come in?”

Deputies were canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and driver.

In a news release, sheriff’s officials said: “Sheriff David Beth, the department, and Salem Grade School take all incidents of this nature very seriously to ensure the safety of all students.”

Anyone with any information was asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.