Waukesha police: 66-year-old woman carjacked while loading groceries at Metro Market

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police said a 66-year-old woman was carjacked while loading groceries into her trunk at the Metro Market on Silvernail Road on Wednesday, March 4 around 1:30 p.m. Two boys, ages 15 and 16 were arrested.

Police said the victim indicated a black SUV pulled up behind her and a black male jumped out of it — forcefully grabbing her keys.

The victim chased him around her car as another black male jumped out of the black SUV and into the victim’s car.

The original male then jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

The victim was startled, but unhurt.

A deputy on I-94 spotted the victim’s vehicle headed eastbound near the county line. He tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, exiting Mayfair Road and traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Mayfair Road at Walnut Street. No one was injured.

Both males were arrested by sheriff’s officials and Wauwatosa police. They were transported to the Milwaukee County Juvenile Detention Center on Watertown Plank Road.