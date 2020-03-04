Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison

Richard Smith II (PHOTO: West Virginia inmate search)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced 41-year-old Richard Smith II on Wednesday, March 4 to serve between 205 and 775 years behind bars.

Smith was convicted in February of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Judge Salango told Smith he was one of the evilest people she’d ever encountered when she handed down the sentence.

Smith declined to speak during the hearing.

